Millennial ‘Plant Mums’ Contributing To Rapid Growth Of Plant Smuggling On The Black Market
Many of us enjoy having a few nice succulents dotted around the place, and in recent years having a luscious array of greenery has become quite trendy.
However, a new report suggests the Millennial ‘plant mums’ of Instagram could be inadvertently contributing to the rapid rise of plant smuggling on the black market.
The boom of houseplants on social media is reportedly contributing towards ‘a devastating wave of illegal succulent poaching across Africa’, a wave that poses a threat to the survival of rare plant species in the wild.
This is as per a report in The Telegraph, which claims that workers from South Africa and Kenya are facing exploitation by foreign criminals so as to meet overseas demand for rare African species of plants.
Dr Cornelia Klak, from the University of Cape Town’s department of biological sciences, said:
The Asian market for these plants is insatiable. It is gigantic. There is a collecting mania. People want these wild plants which can grow for up to a hundred years.
They are being taken out by local people, some of whom have lost jobs throughout lockdown. They are cleaning out the populations, including all the very, very old plants. This is the tragedy; they are not just picking off the seeds.
The majority of the plant smugglers reportedly come from China and South Korea, and will deliberately source rare plant locations in Africa.
They will then pay locals low salaries to dig up the desired plants, which will then be shipped to Asia. From here, the plants will often be fed into the global market via major hubs like Amsterdam.
Mike Sherman, a renowned plant expert from Johannesburg, told The Telegraph:
It is illegal. They are crooks. They are destroying our wildlife. Permits are needed for this kind of trade. It can all be done legally. But those who sell to collectors are thieves – they will pay anything to have the whole set of one species.
The year 2020, a time when many of us were stuck indoors surveying our homes, saw the demand for succulents skyrocket, with some UK plant retailers seeing as much as a 500% sales increase since the beginning of the pandemic.
