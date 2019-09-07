Millennials Are Drinking More So They Can Deal With Their Kids

STX Entertainment

Choosing to have children is potentially the most intensely stressful decisions many of us will ever have to make.

No matter how fulfilling or rewarding parenthood can be, for many people there will inevitably be times when it feels as if there just aren’t enough hours in the day.

This is reflected in a startling change to drinking habits among the millennial generation, with increased alcohol intake having been at least partially attributed to the arrival of children.

Constellation Brands Inc. — owner of boozy brands such as Corona and Robert Modavi wine — has reported the average millennial supped down around 24 alcoholic beverages each month in 2013.

This year, the number has risen significantly; with the average millennial drinking around 29 alcoholic drinks on a monthly basis. This is despite a noted downward trend in overall public drinking habits.

As reported by MarketWatch, Constellation Brands Inc. addressed these figures during at interview at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston.

Upon hearing the statistics, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman suggested:

When you said the millennials are drinking more, I’m like ‘because they have kids.’

In response to Lieberman’s theory, Klein said:

Well, I think that’s exactly the answer, And what we don’t know though, is: Will we see that same thing with Gen Z as they age, will life get more stressful for them, and they drink a little more? But it’s too early to tell, but we definitely have seen that with millennials.

Interestingly, Klein revealed how Gen Z — individuals aged between 21 and 24 — are less, while showing a liking for higher quality brands:

I think what we have is people saying that they’re drinking less or drinking better.

According to the US Census Bureau, a millennial can be defined as a person who was born between the years 1982 and 2000, despite widespread misunderstanding of the age range this encompasses.

As reported by MindBodyGreen.com, a worrying 25 per cent of millennials with financial stress use alcohol as a means of coping.

When taking into account the fact that thirty-one per cent of alcoholics in the US are young people, this makes for very worrying reading indeed.

It may be initially easy to laugh off these latest statistics if you’re a millennial mum or dad currently reaching for that second glass of wine after putting your little ones to bed. However, if you are regularly using drink as a coping mechanism then it’s a good idea to seek help or impartial advice.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 for advice and support.