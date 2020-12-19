Millennials Make Up Most Of US Workforce But Just 4.6% Of Wealth

Pexels/PxHere

Millennials in the US make up most of the country’s workforce, but own just 4.6% of the country’s economy.

Those born between 1981 and 1996 accumulate much less wealth than their elders, according to new data from the US Federal Reserve.

According to the banking system, during the first half of 2020, Baby Boomers — born between 1946 and 1964 — controlled more than 53% of the US’ overall wealth.

While millennials accumulated an approximate net worth of $5.9 billion dollars in the second quarter of this year, this paled in comparison to the $59.56 billion owned by Boomers.

The statistics surrounding assets were also interesting. Millennials spent on average 37% of their total fortunes on real estate, while Boomers are more likely to invest in stocks, according to a report in Vocal Media.

While the older generation have greater assets in the real estate sector overall, the percentage of their wealth allocated to this is much lower than that of millennials.

This could be due to the stark rise in house prices, which surged by more than 13% in 2013 and have been steadily increasing since.

The data also highlighted the issue of economic inequality. While 1% of US residents have a combined net worth of $34.2 trillion, around 165 million people make up the poorest 50% of the country.

In total, they only own $2 trillion, a meagre 1.9% of the total wealth accumulated by the population.

Last week, 885,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits, the highest level in the last three months.

This was an increase of 23,000 claims from the week before. The figure defied predictions, as experts had expected claims to moderate to 800,000.

Additionally, the US Labor Department said claims for federal pandemic unemployment assistance had risen by 40,000 to 455,037.

