Millennials Now Divided Into Two Sub Generations ‘Geriatric Millennials’ And ‘Zillennials’

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 May 2021 15:35
Millennials Now Divided Into Two Sub Generations 'Geriatric Millennials' And 'Zillennials'Shutterstock

Apparently there are two sub generations of millennials known was ‘geriatric millennials’ and ‘Zillennials’.

I’m sure I’m not alone in already being confused over the current generation divisions, so I can’t help but not be hugely overjoyed at so-called ‘micro-generations’ now being created as well.

I’m not alone in my disdain – those who have been dubbed as ‘geriatric millennials’ aren’t best pleased either. People in this bracket are apparently born between 1980–1985.

This new sub-category is thought to have been coined in a Medium article published last month titled, ‘Why the Hybrid Workforce of the Future Depends on the ‘Geriatric Millennial’. The piece is about the micro-generation’s comfort in using technology, even though they’re not quite as online savvy as their younger counterparts.

Old lady on laptop PexelsPexels

People have since taken to social media to express their thoughts on the newly coined term. One person wrote, ‘Learned this morning. I am called a geriatric millennial I think they meant a vibrant THRIVING skeleton,’ as someone else wrote, ‘I reject and denounce the term geriatric millennial.’

Someone else tweeted, ‘Managed to finish a draft today with construction being done both outside *and* inside of my home, plus the whole geriatric millennial thing happening on here, so now I am going to have a beer.’

Then there’s the so-called ‘Zillenial’, which Urban Dictionary describes as: ‘A microgeneration consisting of persons born three years before the end of Millennials and/or three years after the start of Generation Z (1992 – 1998)’.

Does that mean there’s a ‘Xennial’ too, I hear you ask? Sadly so, my friends. This is said to be ‘people born three years before the end of Generation X and/or three years after the start of Millennials (1977 – 1983)’.

Basically, if like me you were born before 2000, we’re old.

