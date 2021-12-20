Millionaire Boss Offers To Buy Homes And Rent Them To Employees
A millionaire boss is set to buy up houses in order to let them to his employees for half the price of normal rent.
Chief executive of ClickASnap, Tom Oswald, thinks that people are being ‘ripped off’ from renting houses, and noted how it can take decades for people to save up a deposit and half of people’s salaries.
However this year Oswald became a millionaire, and so wants to give back to the 10 employees who help run the site.
Despite suffering from ulcerative colitis, which is a debilitating condition, Oswald built ClickASnap in 2016, and it’s come a long way, now boasting 22,000 photographers and a total of a million images viewed each month, Bournemouth Daily Echo reports.
Oswald began the site to combat the market becoming so dominated by social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
He said:
You wake up one day and were diagnosed with a chronic, incurable life changing disease. You have a unique perspective on life that healthy people don’t have.
You could wake up tomorrow and be diagnosed with a terminal disease. You’ve literally nothing to lose by diving into that idea and making it work. Remember persistence and grit is what makes a business successful.
Finally, don’t chase investment. Work on getting paying customers, borrow what you can and investment will likely come to you on your terms. Don’t quit – the disease or the business.
ClickASnap is now set to buy houses on an interest-only mortgage, with a £200,000 budget for one of its employees called Eliza, who is 24 years old.
Subsequently, when she becomes a tenant, Eliza will pay her rent to the company rather than another landlord or agency.
Alongside commencing this scheme for his employees, Oswald has donated £5,000 to a local tennis club where he is based in Wimborne. The money will go towards a new tennis ball machine.
In a bid to try and help find a cure for the debilitating condition he has, Oswald is also set to use funds made from ClickASnap to aid research and possible treatments into ulcerative colitis.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Life, Millionaire, rent