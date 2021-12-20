Millionaire Boss Offers To Buy Homes And Rent Them To Employees

You wake up one day and were diagnosed with a chronic, incurable life changing disease. You have a unique perspective on life that healthy people don’t have.

You could wake up tomorrow and be diagnosed with a terminal disease. You’ve literally nothing to lose by diving into that idea and making it work. Remember persistence and grit is what makes a business successful.

Finally, don’t chase investment. Work on getting paying customers, borrow what you can and investment will likely come to you on your terms. Don’t quit – the disease or the business.