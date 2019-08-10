Millionaire Playboy Faces Backlash For Bum Slapping Video On Private Yacht

Gianluca Vacchi/Instagram

A millionaire playboy is facing online backlash after he was filmed spanking the bums of bikini-wearing models on his private yacht.

Gianluca Vacchi posted the controversial clip on social media yesterday, showing him jumping around the deck of his boat with four beautiful women.

The 52-year-old Italian native can be seen making his way down the boat’s steps before reaching the models who are all conveniently bent over for him.

He then starts to slap their bum cheeks one by one, before pulling one of the women up for a little dance.

While the video might seem fairly typical for a millionaire playboy-type, the naughty clip has been viewed by more than 4million people on Instagram, and not everyone’s happy about it.

As reported by the Daily Star, one person commented ‘you pay no respect,’ while another person added ‘you talk about respect life, but you have no respect for life it is obvious and less for women. The same way these girls don’t respect themselves.’

However, Gianluca hit back, commenting ‘I respect them a lot; learn to joke if you wanna respect life.’

The Instagram playboy has an impressive 13.3 million followers on the picture sharing site, where he boasts his excessive cash and lavish, work-free lifestyle.

He brags about his love for classic cars, private jets and beautiful women with his catchphrase hashtag #enjoy, which also ended up being the title of a book he published in 2016.

In said book, he recalled 20 years of hard work in the family business, before he decided to give it up in favour of his lavish life entertaining models.

His stake in the family firm is reported to be worth five million euros per year.

At the end of the day, it’s a matter of consent. If these women were turning around and looking in disgust at his behaviour, then he’d be absolutely out of order. However, the women in this video look fairly pleased to be around him and seem to be lapping up his affections.

