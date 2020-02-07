Mini-Me Dolls You Can Get To Look Like You Are Perfect For Long Distance Relationships
I’m an increasingly curmudgeonly single person who far prefers spending evenings in on my own listening to true crime podcasts than taking my awkward self out on first dates.
But even I know there’s a big romantic day on the horizon that is currently prompting coupled up people to go out on the hunt for personal yet romantic gifts which also reflect the length and seriousness of the relationship.
It’s a tricky dance indeed, with the big Valentine’s Day gift exchange popping up seemingly moments after you managed to navigate the Christmas morning minefield. Usually you spend less at this time of year, but you have to be so goddamn thoughtful…
In recent years, gift companies have provided evermore inventive ways to give and receive personalised gifts, from socks with your face on them to cosy pyjamas covered in your favourite pics.
Now, Firebox have taken things a step further, with their brand new ‘Mini Me’s – Personalised Dolls’, adorable, squishy dolls which you can customise to have your face. Perfect for long-distance couples, or lovebirds who have to spend long periods of time apart for work.
There are six cute outfits to choose from – astronaut, bikini, business suit, hunk, mankini and teddy bear – meaning you can pick one which best expresses how your other half sees you. A super sweet way for your significant other to hold you close to their heart, even when you’re miles apart.
According to the description on the Firebox website:
Away from your partner this Valentine’s? Missing your BFF? Always wanted a little clone of yourself? Sounds like a job for our Personalised Mini Me.
Now you can give someone the gift of… you! Albeit a smaller and even more cuddly version. Just upload a high quality photo of your smiley face and we’ll graft it onto a miniature huggable doll. We’ll also let you choose the outfit you’d like your Mini Me to wear.
Ever wanted to be an astronaut (and also really small)? Now’s your chance!
For £19.99, these teddies won’t break the bank, but I would get a wiggle on if you want your beloved to be cuddling one by Valentine’s Day.
Firebox have advised UK customers to allow for four to seven working days (Monday to Friday) for printing and delivery, while international customers should allow for 10 to 15 working days.
Create your own mini-me via the Firebox website.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsFirebox
Firebox