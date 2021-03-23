Minnesota Elementary School Teacher Lets Students Roast Her And Their Insults Are Too Pure

thenewkiddinator/TikTok

A primary school class in Minnesota delivered some of their best material when given the opportunity to roast their teacher, but their attempts at insults mostly just proved adorable.

In a video posted to TikTok last week, teacher Anna Kidd explained that her students would be given a free pass to roast her provided they completed all their work beforehand.

Naturally the kids obliged, and soon the opportunity to hit Anna with their best shots was upon them. The teacher said they could say whatever they wanted, though she had the stipulation that they didn’t make her cry.

See the start of the roasting session below:

Things got off to an incredible start as one child adopted a matter-of-fact tone and stated, ‘Your mum looks ugly.’ The slam was quickly countered with a much more wholesome comment, however, as another child told Anna, ‘I think you look pretty today.’

One child seemed like they were about to go all in as they raised their voice above the rest of the students, but it turned out they just wanted to offer yet another compliment as they angrily yelled, ‘I’m not roasting my teacher, because she’s the BEST TEACHER I EVER HAD.’

Though things seemed to have got a little off-track, the notion of the roasting session wasn’t totally lost on the students as one child branded Anna a ‘toad’, while another quipped, ‘I think you’re the best teacher, but psych you’re not.’

While there were a couple of gems, on the whole it was clear that the roasting session came from a place of love. One student was so pure that they asked if they could shut the classroom door to ensure the insults stayed between them, while another ended the session by simply telling the teacher, ‘I love you.’

Anna branded the roasts as ‘the purest insults in all the land’, and though that might not quite have been the impression the kids were going for, they’re simply too innocent for their own good.