Minnesota Husband Creates Wife’s Dream Secret Door Disguised As Bookcase
A handy husband has spent lockdown making his wife’s interior design dreams come true, with absolutely beautiful results.
The appropriately named Carrie Dorr, of Saint Michael, Minnesota, had long dreamt about having a secret door in her home, just like something out of a murder mystery novel.
In a very romantic – and not to mention skilful – gesture, husband Kyle Dorr went about making this whimsical notion a reality.
After removing the spare room door from its hinges, Kyle proceeded to stain it, before attaching shelves; transforming it into an innocent-looking bookcase with, seemingly, nothing to hide.
Showing absolute dedication to the project, Kyle concealed the doorknob behind a book, meaning guests would need to pull a novel from the shelf to enter the now-secret spare room.
Animal rescue worker Carrie was understandably delighted with how the creative project turned out, sharing photographs on social media that quickly racked up tens of thousands of reactions and comments.
Carrie said:
While we’re quarantined, I asked my husband to make the door to our spare bedroom into a bookshelf secret door.
Who hasn’t dreamed of having a hidden door to a secret room? I could not be more thrilled with the results, and it was inexpensive too.
Everything was hand made from scratch by Kyle. Bucket list item… officially checked off the list.
Carrie proceeded to share a video of the project to show others how to enter the secret room, and – after the clip went viral – it became apparent that others wanted to sprinkle a bit of added mystery over their own home decor.
Kyle has since detailed how he built his creation to inspire others to give it a go. First, he dismantled the as-of-yet unmodified door; fitting a wider frame to the outside of the hinges to give the appearance of a bookcase.
Kyle proceeded to stain the wood dark brown with Old Masters’ Spanish oak stain, before spray painting the less visible parts black. This gave it a nice contrast next to the other less-secretive doors, giving it the appearance of a bookcase with nothing to hide.
The project was finished up nicely by Kyle wiring the doorknob right into a book, so that a simple pull can reveal the hidden room behind.
Carrie and Kyle’s magical doorway has captured the imaginations of people far and wide, with many praising the door as ‘amazing’ and ‘brilliant’, while hailing Kyle as an ‘absolute genius’.
One fan said: ‘This is probably one of the best ideas I’ve seen in a long time’, while another described it as being, ‘beyond cool’. A third added: ‘Well done. Great job and obviously fab idea. I’m so jealous lol’.
It’s undoubtedly a gorgeous creation by Kyle, and one which shows how it’s possible to bring your own unique and quirky touch into your home decorating.
