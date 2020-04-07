Miss England Returns To Work As Doctor To Support Frontline Staff In UK

When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready… look pretty.

I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work. I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now.

It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help.