Miss England Returns To Work As Doctor To Support Frontline Staff In UK
Miss England 2019 has stopped carrying out charity work abroad and returned to the UK to work as a doctor, helping the NHS during the current pandemic.
Bhasha Mukherjee took a break from her job as a junior doctor to travel the world doing humanitarian work an as an ambassador for several charities – a responsibility she was given after she was crowned Miss England last year.
While Bhasha was supposed to be doing her charity work until August, she has now decided to cut her trip short and return home to work on the frontline with other medical professionals during the ongoing health crisis.
The 24-year-old had been receiving messages from her colleagues at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire, while she was in India saying how the situation was worsening in the UK.
She then apparently contacted the hospital to let them know she wanted to come back to work.
Bhasha told CNN it felt ‘wrong’ to be wearing her Miss England crown, even for charity work, knowing her colleagues back at home were going through a difficult time.
She said:
When you are doing all this humanitarian work abroad, you’re still expected to put the crown on, get ready… look pretty.
I wanted to come back home. I wanted to come and go straight to work. I felt a sense of this is what I’d got this degree for and what better time to be part of this particular sector than now.
It was incredible the way the whole world was celebrating all key workers, and I wanted to be one of those, and I knew I could help.
Bhasha returned to the UK on Wednesday, April 1, and that junior doctor added that there was no better time for her to be Miss England and to help the country during its time of need.
Since returning to England, Bhasha as started a petition campaigning for NHS staff to get at least 50% discounted living in hospital accommodation.
In the petition, Bhasha hones in on the issue of medical staff living alongside those who aren’t in the medical sector, and how doing so risks potentially spreading the virus.
She explains how, prior to the pandemic, she was living with others near the hospital for £85 a week and since having to move elsewhere and live on her own, she now has to pay over £600 a month.
Bhasha added that she isn’t looking for free accommodation for herself and other NHS workers, but simply for affordable places to live.
Many places around the UK are offering NHS staff free accommodation in hotels that aren’t currently being used – so it’s a shame this isn’t the case for Bhasha in the area she’s working.
Despite this, hopefully Bhasha knows how grateful the UK is for people like her and her colleagues on the frontlines actively tackling the health crisis.
