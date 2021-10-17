unilad
Advert

Missing Apostrophe Could Cost Man Tens Of Thousands Of Dollars

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Oct 2021 15:02
Missing Apostrophe Could Cost Man Tens Of Thousands Of DollarsAlamy

The little line of an apostrophe might seem relatively insignificant in itself, but one man’s failure to include it could end up costing him thousands. 

The potentially costly blunder was made last year by real estate agent Anthony Zadravic, from Australia, who appeared to accuse his former employer Stuart Gan in a Facebook post of not paying retirement funds.

Advert

It seems Zadravic later changed his mind about his attempts to call out Gan as he deleted the post less than 12 hours after it was published, but by that point Gan had already been made aware of his comments.

Facebook post (Alamy)Alamy

The post, cited by Today, read as follows:

Oh Stuart Gan!! Selling multi million $ homes in Pearl Beach but can’t pay his employees superannuation. Shame on you Stuart!!! 2 yrs and still waiting!!!

Advert

Superannuation refers to Australia’s retirement system, in which money is paid by employers into accounts for employees.

The issue with the post comes with Zadravic’s failure to use an apostrophe in the word ’employees’, indicating he is referring to numerous employees rather than just himself. If the estate agent was attempting to call out Gan for not paying his own retirement funds, he should have written ‘can’t pay his employee’s superannuation’.

As a result of the mistake, Gan filed a defamation claim against Zadravic, and earlier this month a judge in New South Wales allowed the case to proceed on the basis that the lack of an apostrophe on the word ’employees’ could indicate Zadravic was accusing Gan of a ‘systematic pattern of conduct’, rather than an accusation involving one employee.

Keyboard (Alamy)Alamy
Advert

Court documents referenced by Today suggest Zadravic did mean to use an apostrophe, but his downfall comes in actually failing to do so.

In her statement, judge Judith Gibson wrote: ‘​​The difficulty for the plaintiff is the use of the word ‘employees’ in the plural. To fail to pay one employee’s superannuation entitlement might be seen as unfortunate; to fail to pay some or all of them looks deliberate.’

Gibson noted the trial could cost Zadravic more than $180,000 and cited similar cases including one that saw an Australian vet awarded more than $18,000 after a former client posted defamatory reviews online.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New ‘Superpoll’ Reveals Who Britain Wants To Be Next King
Life

New ‘Superpoll’ Reveals Who Britain Wants To Be Next King

Alex Scott Tearfully Discovers Her Family Owned Slaves
Film and TV

Alex Scott Tearfully Discovers Her Family Owned Slaves

Food Critic Takes His Own Kebab To Tear Apart Salt Bae’s Restaurant
Food

Food Critic Takes His Own Kebab To Tear Apart Salt Bae’s Restaurant

Donald Trump Casually Tells Supporters He Doesn’t Like Women Peeing On Him
News

Donald Trump Casually Tells Supporters He Doesn’t Like Women Peeing On Him

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Life, Australia, New South Wales, Now

Credits

Today

  1. Today

    Missing apostrophe in Facebook post lands man in defamation court Read more at https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/11/world/australia/facebook-post-missing-apostrophe-defamation.html

 