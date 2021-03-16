Missouri Father Perfectly Explains Being Transgender For Those Who ‘Don’t Get It’

PA/ACLU/Twitter

Footage of a father speaking at the Missouri House of Representatives has gone viral as he perfectly explained what it means to be transgender for those who ‘don’t get it’.

Brandon Boulware, a Kansas City lawyer and dad-of-four, addressed the House on March 3 in response to a proposal that would effectively ban transgender athletes in high school from participating in girls’ sports.

Boulware described himself as a ‘lifelong Missourian,’ ‘a Christian’ and a father to a ‘wonderful and beautiful transgender daughter’, before going on to explain that he often hears the phrase ‘I don’t get it’ in relation to transgender issues.

Addressing the House, Brandon said he would expect some of those in the room to have said or felt that they ‘don’t understand’ transgender issues, and he admitted that he ‘didn’t get it either’ for a long time.

He recalled stopping his daughter from wearing ‘girl clothes’ and playing with ‘girl toys,’ and said he forced her to wear ‘boy clothes’ and play on ‘boys’ sports teams’ because he didn’t want her to ‘get teased,’ and because he himself wanted to avoid the ‘inevitable questions’ that would come with his child identifying as female.

As a result of her father’s restrictive attitude, the young girl was ‘miserable’. After years of encouraging her to identify as a boy, Boulware came home to find his daughter wearing ‘one of her older sister’s play dresses’.

When she asked him whether she would be allowed to play with the neighbours if she ‘put on boy clothes’, Boulware realised that his daughter equated ‘being good with being someone else.’

He explained:

I was teaching her to deny who she is. As a parent, the one thing we cannot do… is silence our child’s spirit… The moment we allowed my daughter to be who she is… she was a different child…. I now have a confident, a smiling, a happy daughter.

Brandon said his daughter now plays on girls’ sports teams, and told the House that if the proposal was to become law, it would ‘have real effects on real people.’

He continued, ‘I ask you, please don’t take that away from my daughter, or the countless others out like her who are out there. Let them have their childhoods. Let them be who they are.’

According to The Kansas City Star, the sports bill was passed by one House committee last week and is awaiting a vote in another.

Brandon was one of several Missouri residents who spoke out against the proposal on March 3, with the state being one of more than 20 that is proposing restrictions on athletics or gender-confirmation health care for transgender minors.