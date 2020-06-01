California Model Makes $60k A Month Smoking Weed On Instagram

I was suffering from depression for some time after going through some traumatic experiences and I was honestly confused as to where I was headed in life.

I decided to turn to social media to kind of just let go and free my mind from the trauma and stress and it was kind of like a way to reinvent myself, like pressing the reset button or backspace button. So I made this calculated and determined decision to become an Instagram model.

It was an extremely good way to keep me focused on setting goals. A way to keep my mind from wandering, and was a big help to my mental state.