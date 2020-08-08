Model Turns Down $1 Million Offer To Play Megan Fox In Porn Movie Jam Press/PA

A model has revealed how she turned down a lucrative role of starring as Megan Fox in a porn movie.

Advert

Aurore Pariente, who has covered herself in tattoos to avoid confusion between herself and the Hollywood star, says she turned down a hefty $1 million (£768,000) to play Fox in an adult film.

The model, who hails from France, was fed up of being compared to the actress, so went to the lengths of covering 70% of her body in tattoos, in a bid to stop people from making the comparison.

Model Turns Down $1 Million Offer To Play Megan Fox In Porn Movie Jam Press

Sadly, though, it didn’t quite work, as Aurore has since been offered huge sums of money to pretend to be the Transformers star.

Advert

She said:

I’m disappointed, because I got the tattoos wanting to separate my image from hers, but people still compare me to Megan Fox. Yesterday, I received a $1 million proposal to play the actress in an adult film, but I obviously refused. People should review their fantasies better.

Aurore has racked up an impressive 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and says she has gone to great lengths to be seen as ‘unique’.

Model Turns Down $1 Million Offer To Play Megan Fox In Porn Movie PA Images

‘At the beginning of my career, I was always told that I looked a lot like Megan Fox, but I didn’t like that,’ she said last month. ‘So, I started tattooing myself to feel unique.’

Aurore added:

I can’t say the number of tattoos I have because they are all connected, each piece of drawing connects to another. I did think about removing a tattoo in the beginning, but now I feel freer with them, I’m used to it.

The French model has gotten all of her inkings, which span across almost her entire body, in the last two years, costing up to $300,000 (£230,548).

Advert

Although she’s now known for her inked-up look, Aurore doesn’t think she’ll be investing in any new tattoos anytime soon.

Model Turns Down $1 Million Offer To Play Megan Fox In Porn Movie Jam Press

‘When I have finished all my projects, I will have enough. I don’t want to hide all my body. I think some parts need to stay empty,’ she wrote on her blog. ‘The only parts I don’t have a tattoo on my body are on my neck, butt and breasts. I want to make my body beautiful, not hide it completely.’

There’s certainly worse stars you could be compared to, but it’s clear Aurore simply wants to be a star in her own right – and there’s nothing wrong with that.