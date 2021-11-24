Model Undergoes $400k Surgery To Restore Smile Ripped Off By Pit Bull

Brooklinn Khoury/YouTube

Brooklinn Khoury, a model and pro skater, has undergone complex surgery to restore her smile after she was attacked by a dog.

Khoury, 22, was savaged by a relative’s dog on November 3, 2020, and she now plans on having surgery to repair the damage done to her lip and nose, which reportedly will cost $400,000.

Speaking in a YouTube video earlier this month, Khoury said she had been ‘in a bad space’.

The model then proceeds to whisper to the camera, ‘Oh, I’ve finally found a doctor’ and explains that she has ‘surgery coming up really soon’.

As per the MailOnline, she also says how she has mixed feelings about the expensive surgery.

Khoury told fans:

I’m excited to get surgery to begin to heal again and to work with this doctor. I’m also really sad to kind of stop my life again, to have to heal and to go through the whole healing process.

The pro skater said this was particularly hard as she is so ‘active’ in her day-to-day life.

In the video, she then shared clips of her going to consultations, revealing that she had surgery booked for November 17.

Khoury told viewers it is ‘a very complex surgery’, which involved having her arm cut open to ‘take a main artery’ that can supply blood to the new skin on her mouth.

It took Khoury a year to find the right doctor, but she explains that it was ‘well worth the wait’.

She said of her doctor:

My doctor is the best, I finally found a doctor and I’m working with him. He has the best heart, he’s literally so open-minded.

Khoury started the video, posted November 13, by recounting what her girlfriend, Chloe, did to mark the one-year anniversary of the accident.

She said:

So, I’ve had a lot happen this past week. It was November 3, which would mark one year of the accident. Chloe, my wonderful girlfriend literally made the cutest picnic on November 3 and she called it happy smile day.

Khoury explained that Chloe got all of her family and friends together, and made it ‘the best day ever from the worst day that has ever happened’.

However, the road to recovery isn’t going to be easy. Khoury went on to add that ‘coming out of the surgery, I am not going to be able to move my mouth at all’ and would need a feeding tube as a result.

She said she would likely film from the hospital and proceeded to thank her followers for ‘being on this journey’ with her.