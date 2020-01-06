Model Who Raised $700,000 For Australian Bushfires By Sending Nudes Has Account Deactivated

Model Who Raised $500,000 For Australian Bushfires By Sending Nudes Has Account Deactivated lilearthangelk/Twitter

The model who raised more than $700,000 to help fight the bushfire crisis in Australia has had her Instagram deleted.

Advert

American influencer Kaylen Ward wanted to do her bit to help by offering to send nudes to any person who donated at least $10 to any organisation helping battle the devastating fires.

The 20-year-old had previously sold photos for money and said she hoped her regular customers would help when it came to raising cash for such an important cause.

Model Who Raised $500,000 For Australian Bushfires By Sending Nudes Has Account Deactivated thenakedphilanthropist/Instagram

Minutes after making her announcement, Kaylen was inundated with private messages from thousands of people who had proof they had donated.

Advert

However, the model, who hails from Texas but now lives in Los Angeles, wrote on Twitter her Instagram had been deactivated, her family had ‘disowned’ her and the guy she likes won’t talk to her, all because of her contribution to the bushfire crisis.

‘My IG got deactivated, my family disowned me, and the guy I like won’t talk to all because of that tweet but f*ck it, save the koalas,’ she said.

Despite all those things standing her way, Kaylen successfully managed to raise more than half a million Australian dollars thanks to her savvy fundraising technique.

Anyone who wanted to get their hands on a ‘personalised’ nude simply had to inbox her with proof they had donated more than $10 to an Australian charity.

The influencer asked her followers to donate to one of a few different charities, including NSW Rural Fire Service, Victorian Country Fire Service, Red Cross and certain koala hospitals across the country.

But despite the charitable cause, some people have chosen to distribute her nudes for free.

Kaylen wrote on Twitter:

Advert

People that have donated are offering my nudes for free to those who haven’t. Honestly y’all are so sick and you’re about to ruin it for everyone.

Model Who Raised $500,000 For Australian Bushfires By Sending Nudes Has Account Deactivated lilearthangelk/Twitter

So far, the bushfires have killed 24 people, ravaged more than 1,500 homes and destroyed more than 3.6 million hectares of land, killing nearly half a billion animals in the process.

Heartbreakingly, the fires aren’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon, and with almost two months left of blazing summer left in Australia, New South Wales is officially in a ‘state of emergency’.

Kaylen has decided to continue her charity work by giving away her car to a family who are desperately in need of one.

What an absolute angel of a human being.