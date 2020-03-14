Swiss Model Who Spent £36K On Plastic Surgery Compares It To Clothes Shopping

When I first watched a documentary about Lolo Ferrari in my grandfather’s video collection, I liked how she didn’t care what people thought of her – she was just herself. I felt very much the same and got my first procedure at 21.

My first boob job was to increase from natural 34K to 34O cup in Sweden. It was not the size increase I had hoped for. I was nervous and wondered if I did the right thing with getting bigger boobs but after recovering, I was so in love with the enhancements despite not being the size I imagined.

The feeling of going through that surgery and having a permanent improvement feels very uplifting. But you have to be very careful about what surgery you do and research a lot about surgeons to make sure you get good work.