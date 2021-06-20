Monica Lewinsky Offers HBO Max Intern Advice After Twitter Gaffe

PA/HBO Max

We’ve all made an embarrassing mistake on first few days at a new job, but for most of us, those screw ups don’t end up trending on Twitter.

Unfortunately for one intern at HBO, that’s exactly what happened, after they sent a test email to thousands of subscribers to the TV network’s streaming platform.

Advert 10

On Friday, June 18, HBO Max customers noticed a weird email in their inboxes with the subject line ‘Integration Test Email # 1.’ Naturally people were confused, and immediately took to Twitter to figure out what was behind the strange email. The gaffe began trending, with people joking that the email was probably the result of a mistake from an employee new on the job.

@vinn_ayy/Twitter

As it turned out, Twitter was spot on. HBO Max quickly posted a message clarifying what went wrong, writing, ‘We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.’

The news that it actually was the intern’s fault led to even more jokes, but luckily most of them were light hearted, with many sharing their own tales of mistakes they’d made at work.

Advert 10

Joining in the fun was none other than the most famous intern in the world Monica Lewinsky, who took to Twitter with some advice, writing ‘dear intern: it gets better. ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?’

Lewinsky, who became the centre of a national scandal as a result of her affair with former president Bill Clinton while she was an intern at the White House, was famously pictured alongside the president wearing a beret, which has since become a staple of Lewinsky Halloween costumes.

Luckily, Lewinsky can joke about the affair now, and uses her fame to campaign against cyberbullying, but her tweet is a good reminder for other interns that, even if they make an embarrassing mistake, they can rest assured that it probably won’t become one of the biggest political scandals of all time.

Advert 10