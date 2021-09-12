Moral Debate Reveals Surprisingly How Much People Care About Their Bins

Shutterstock

Users have taken to Reddit to discuss whether you should put your rubbish in other people’s bins, and people have a lot to say about it.

Someone took to the social media site to ask the question of if it’s acceptable to pop your rubbish in someone’s wheelie bin if it was out on the street, writing, ‘If you have some rubbish, and there is a wheelie bin available I would always just use it. I just learnt some people think this is unacceptable, this started a debate that could only be rivalled by the dress (blue and black obviously, if you see white and gold your opinion isn’t needed here).’

Advert 10

The poster later elaborated that they meant something like a chocolate bar wrapper, not a full trash bag.

PA

Most people agreed that they’d rather people use their wheelie bins than have people litter their streets, while others were extremely passionate about people not using their bins.

One aggrieved person wrote:

Advert 10

My asshole neighbors CONSTANTLY throw candy wrappers, plastic bottles, half-eaten food and all kinds of shit into my bin, despite the fact that their own bin is literally 10 feet away. The trash collectors do not pick up anything except bagged trash, so my bin is just accumulating all kinds of disgusting sh*t that these guys are throwing in there, meanwhile their bin stays pristine. F*cking unbelievable.

Someone else gave a more balanced view. They said, ‘I think it depends on what the rubbish is. If it’s a piece of plastic wrapping or crisp bag or something it’s ok but I wouldn’t put dog poo, anything that can rot and smell, or a nag of multiple things in someone else’s bin.’

Pexels

On the other hand, many other Redditors were confused over how offended people were at the idea of someone else putting their crisp packet in their bin, and suggested those who were angry about it should sort themselves out.

Advert 10

They wrote, ‘I think it depends on what the rubbish is. If it’s a piece of plastic wrapping or crisp bag or something it’s ok but I wouldn’t put dog poo, anything that can rot and smell, or a nag of multiple things in someone else’s bin.’

For those of you losing sleep over the debate, I think the general rule of thumb is if it’s something like a Coke bottle, it’s OK to pop in someone’s bin, but you should probably keep your dog’s poop with you.