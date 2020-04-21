More Than 40 Employees Live At Philadelphia Plant For 28 Days Making Material To Protect Healthcare Workers WPVI

A group of hard-working manufacturers spent nearly a month living at work as part of a huge effort to create the material needed for personal protective medical equipment.

On Sunday, April 19, more than 40 employees got to go home for the first time in 28 days after spending four weeks at the Braskem America plant in Marcus Hook, near Philadelphia.

The group were tasked with making polypropylene, which is the material required to make N95 masks and medical gowns, as well as other protective gear desperately needed by those working on the frontline of the current health crisis.

Staff working at the plant were enlisted in the live-in rotation by bosses ‘to help ensure the health and safety of our team members who are working as an essential service throughout this crisis to keep these key supply lines running’, the company said in a press release.

According to Braskem America’s website, the company creates a whopping 771 million pounds of polypropylene each year.

More than 40 staff worked 12-hour shifts to up their output, while they stayed in the plant away from loved ones. However, they did receive the odd drive-by visit from family and friends, who came with signs and beeped their horns in support of all the hard work going on inside.

Braskem rewarded staff with an increase in wages, while providing them with beds, kitchens, food, internet and iPads to keep them occupied.

Workers in plants based in Texas and West Virgina also stayed at work on live-in rotations to protect themselves and their families.

Operations shift supervisor Joe Boyce told WPVI, as per CNN:

We’re truly honored to be able to give back and support people we will never meet in some way. All the first responders, all the people on the front lines, we thank you. That’s what makes our job easy to do.

It’s reported that those who worked the live-in rotations will be given a week off before they return to their regular shift patterns.

Meanwhile, Boyce says they were fortunate to be in their little work bubble, away from the threat of the virus in the outside world.

He said:

We’ve almost been the lucky ones, I’ll say for the last 28 days because I haven’t had to stand six feet from somebody. I haven’t had to put a mask on.

Great work, everyone.