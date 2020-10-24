More Than 700,000 Sign Petition To Stop MPs Getting Subsidised Meals

More Than 500,000 Sign Petition To Stop MPs Getting Subsidised Meals www.parliament.uk/PA Images

Nearly a million people have signed a petition to put an end to MPs getting free or subsidised meals.

The strong opposition comes after Tory MPs voted down the chance to offer food aid to vulnerable families in the UK, who are unable to afford lunches.

Advert

The petition, launched on 38 Degrees, asks for people to take a collective stand against MPs declining to help families in the UK feed their children, but at the same time are happy to receive subsidies themselves on their parliamentary expenses account.

Houses Of Parliament At Sunset With Dramatic Sky, Westminster; London, England PA Images

What’s more, the expenses the get reimbursed for are coming out of the funds paid in by UK taxpayers in the first place.

The page has at the time of writing received in excess of 700,000 signatures, which is not far off its 800,000 target.

Advert

So far, thousands have shared the petition, which has gone viral on Twitter. Actors like Angela Griffin have tweeted the link, expressing her disgust in the government’s behaviour.

Research figures suggest that around £57,000 is spend each week on MPs eating out which, after their actions mid-week preventing vulnerable children getting fed, has understandably angered many.

The petition page states its case, arguing:

Advert

MPs have voted against extending free school meals into the holidays for the poorest children in the UK, in the middle of a pandemic. They should under no circumstances benefit from free or subsidised meals out of public funds themselves. If the public purse cannot afford to feed the poorest in our society, why are we feeding those least in need?