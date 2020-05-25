More Than Half Of Couples Pee In Front Of Each Other To 'Strengthen Bond' Shutterstock

When you move in with someone, people will warn you about the arguments you will inevitably end up having about leaving dishes in the sink or turning the central heating up too high.

Advert

However, for the most part, people probably won’t tell you about the grosser aspects of domestic bliss. The zit popping and deodorant swapping which will quickly become your new normal.

Now a new survey has delved into the bathroom behaviours and boundaries of couples across Europe and the US, with some surprising results.

More Than Half Of Couples Pee In Front Of Each Other To 'Strengthen Bond' QS Supplies

QS Supplies quizzed over 1,000 people about the bathroom acts they perform in front of their other half, as well as those they helped each other out with. You may remember them from such films as One In Thirty People Actually Poo In The Work Shower.

Advert

Researchers compiled a list of the top 20 bathroom behaviours which could be perceived as ‘gross’, which included picking their partner’s nose, grooming their pubic hair and even wiping their bum.

Almost nine out of 10 participants confessed they or their better half had been guilty of at least one of these behaviours, averaging out at around five.

Nearly half of participants reported they or their partner had peed in front of each other or discussed pooping at some point in their relationship, with these behaviours being the most common.

More Than Half Of Couples Pee In Front Of Each Other To 'Strengthen Bond' QS Supplies

Researchers then analyzed gender differences in their results, investigating the correlation between such grooming behaviours and overall relationship satisfaction.

Interestingly, this research suggests ‘collaborative grooming’ could actually strengthen the bond between a couple, with 72% of men and 60% of women believing such behaviours to be beneficial for their connection.

Almost two-thirds of respondents believed grooming their partner’s body hair strengthened their relationship, while 60% felt their bond was fortified by picking at each other’s teeth. A perhaps surprising 57% found that weeing in front of their partner improved their bond.

Research suggests those who carry out everyday chores together experience greater happiness, and so it could be reasonably argued that these supposedly yucky grooming tasks can play a similar role.

Advert

More Than Half Of Couples Pee In Front Of Each Other To 'Strengthen Bond' QS Supplies

Certain behaviours, such as farting, pooping in front of each other and sharing a toothbrush, were not viewed as being likely to improve their relationship.

However, overall, findings indicated that so-called ‘gross’ behaviours correlated with happiness and relationship satisfaction, with 47% of couples who engaged in such activities being reportedly ‘very satisfied’ with their relationship compared with 28% who engaged in just a few.

Indeed, 46% of ‘very gross couples’ expressed being very satisfied with the intimacy in their relationship compared with ‘slightly gross couples’, and were even found to have more sex and go on more dates together.