‘Most Difficult Puzzle Ever’ Released In Honour Of Alan Turing’s Birthday

PhotoColor/CC-BY-4.0/GCHQ

The ‘most difficult puzzle ever’ is being released to mark the late Alan Turing’s birthday in June.

Turing successfully cracked the German’s ‘Enigma’ code during World War Two, which is said to have drastically shortened the war.

The Germans used the code to send secret messages between themselves, from top-level signals such as reports from military leaders and orders signed by Adolf Hitler, to local weather reports and supply ship inventories.

Despite having saved countless lives, Turing was persecuted for being gay and convicted of gross indecency in 1952 for having a relationship with a man. He later took his own life.

Now, in addition to the mathematician being honoured by featuring on England’s new £50 note, the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has decided to create what it’s branding as ‘the most difficult puzzle ever’, which is said to take hours to crack.

The puzzle comes in partnership with the new £50 note, as, according to The Guardian, it has 12 riddles linked to the design of the note such as the technical drawings for the British Bombe, a machine that helped crack the ‘Enigma’ code.

GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming described Turing being put on the note as ‘a landmark moment in our history’.

Fleming continued, ‘Not only is it a celebration of his scientific genius which helped to shorten the war and influence the technology we still use today, it also confirms his status as one of the most iconic LGBT+ figures in the world.’

GCHQ

‘Turing was embraced for his brilliance and shunned for being gay. His legacy is a reminder of the value of embracing all aspects of diversity, but also the work we still need to do to become truly inclusive,’ he added.

The first question of the puzzle asks where GCHQ’s predecessor agency was based during the war. A two-word answer, nine letters then four, is required, The Guardian explained.

GCHQ believes it will give people insight into the work that it does, and that even the most experienced of puzzlers will take up to seven hours to complete it.

PA Images

GCHQ describes its work as ‘where problem solving and a diverse mix of minds are at the heart of our work to help protect the UK from increasingly complex threats’.

Colin, a GCHQ analyst and chief puzzler, said of the puzzle:

Alan Turing has inspired many recruits over the years to join GCHQ, eager to use their own problem-solving skills to help to keep the country safe. So it seemed only fitting to gather a mix of minds from across our missions to devise a seriously tough puzzle to honour his commemoration on the new fifty pound note. It might even have left him scratching his head – although we very much doubt it!

I struggle to do your bog-standard crossword puzzle, so I’ll probably leave this one to the professionals.

