Most Prolific Serial Killer In US History, Samuel Little, Dies Aged 80 Houma Police Department/Wise County Jail

Samuel Little, believed to be the most prolific serial killer in US history, has died in California at the age of 80.

Little was serving three consecutive life sentences, without parole, for the murder of three women in Los Angeles in the 1980s. In 2018, however, he confessed to the murder of a further 93 women across the country, carried out from the 1970s up to 2005.

Advert 10

According to the FBI, all Little’s confessions were credible, and officers around the country have worked to connect the details of his accounts to various unsolved murders. As of last year, at least 50 of Little’s murder confessions have been verified.

Most Prolific Serial Killer In US History, Samuel Little, Dies Aged 80 PA

Little died on Wednesday, December 30, at hospital, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced. An official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Little has served a number of terms in prison, and was reportedly arrested 26 times in 11 states, before being convicted of first-degree murder in 2014. He was linked to the murders through DNA that matched evidence found at the crime scenes.

Advert 10

His victims were often vulnerable people, many sex workers or drug addicts were targeted, for example. Little was once a competitive boxer, BBC News reports, and would knock his victims out by punching them, before strangling them; this meant obvious signs of murder like bullet or stab wounds were not present. As a result, many of his victims were determined to have died accidentally or from overdoses, and were therefore not investigated.

Most Prolific Serial Killer In US History, Samuel Little, Dies Aged 80 FBI/YouTube

‘For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims,’ ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo said, adding, ‘the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim — to close every case possible’.

While in prison, Little drew detailed pictures of his victims, which the FBI published in order to help solve the murders.

Advert 10

Little is said to have turned to crime after dropping out of high school and leaving his home in Ohio in the 1950s. Despite frequent run-ins with police due to various crimes such as theft and assault, he was often let go after a short period in jail, NPR reports.