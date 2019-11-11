Mother Films Beautiful Pregnancy Video Only To Accidentally Capture Fiancé Taking A Dump

Jam Press

A mum-to-be’s pregnancy video became memorable for all the wrong reasons after accidentally capturing the sound of her fiancé taking a dump in the background.

There are some moments in life you never want to forget and I imagine the experience of carrying your baby is certainly one of them.

That’s probably why at 30 weeks pregnant Poppy Shepherd decided to film her stomach when her baby starting shifting around in the womb last week. Unfortunately, the beautiful scene had a less than endearing soundtrack.

Watch the video here:

Though it’s the way all humans have been created, pregnancy is still miraculous. I mean, women are literally able to grow another person inside them.

So, while I’ve never experienced pregnancy myself, I imagine it’s hard to get your head around the idea there’s a small human moving around inside of you. Therefore I can completely understand why Poppy wanted to document the moment.

She was lying in bed when she noticed her baby moving, so she whipped out her phone and started recording the magical scene.

Jam Press

The baby could be seen pushing against its mum’s stomach and Poppy was clearly endeared by the experience until her fiancé, Abraham Degg, crapped all over it.

Well, technically he was in the toilet but just the sound of his actions was enough to ruin the moment. Though Abraham himself isn’t even featured in the video, I feel like I know him very well just from the two faint noises he made during the vid clip.

At first he can be heard farting; a noise which, though funny, isn’t that outrageous. It’s the sound which follows which really gives an insight into Abraham’s experience as he could be heard groaning with effort.

Jam Press

Like I say, I don’t know Abraham, but I think the dad-to-be needs to eat more fibre.

Poppy burst out laughing at the sound and showed the video to her fiancé when he eventually made it off the toilet.

Abraham decided to share the video on Twitter, writing:

The misses was filming the baby moving and you can hear me doing the biggest fucking shit in the world.

Jam Press

The clip has since gone viral, gaining over 742,000 views and 23,800 likes.

The father-to-be expressed his shock at how popular the video was and after having learned from his experience he advised others to ‘try and be quiet when you’re taking a shit.’

Enjoy the peace and quiet while it lasts!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]