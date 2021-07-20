Mother Of 10 Shares Just How Much Food She Needs To Cook For One Meal

doughertydozen/TikTok

A mum of 10 kids has shared an insight into what dinner looks like in a household of 12 people, with the meal using up more than 30 eggs and three pounds of bacon.

Parents Alicia and Josh Dougherty began taking in children from care after experiencing nine years of infertility, starting with their foster child, Alex, when he was five years old. Just days later, the pair found out they were pregnant with their first biological daughter, Zoey, and over the years the family has expanded to become the ‘Dougherty Dozen’.

Mum Alicia regularly shares updates about the busy family life on TikTok, with a video shared earlier this month detailing exactly how much food it takes to feed the hungry clan.

The mum talked viewers through making ‘breakfast for dinner’, which began with a whopping 48 slices of bacon and 36 eggs, scrambled with some shredded cheese.

With the staples underway, Alicia then moved on to making waffles with two packets of pancake mix that she poured into a huge waffle iron, resulting in 16 ‘very large’ waffles that could be topped with a variety of treats, including strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream.

As a ‘mum hack’ for the viewers, Alicia recommended cutting off the lid of fruit packages to use as a chopping board in an effort to save washing up, allowing for less work after the meal and more time enjoying it.

After sharing the video, Alicia was branded a ‘hero mum’ from viewers who were delighted at seeing the inner workings of such a huge family.

