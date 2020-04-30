Moving Moment Carer Dances With Resident Of Home Hit By Coronavirus

Moving Moment Carer Dances With Resident In Home Hit By Virus Days Before He Went Home After Surviving SWNS

Sheffield’s Newfields is one of several care homes hit by the virus. But in these moving, hopeful photos, a carer shares a smiley dance with a resident – who has since recovered after testing positive.

Across Palms Row Health Care’s three homes, 60 residents and 36 staff have tested positive, with 18 residents sadly passing away. Carers are working tirelessly not just to effectively look after the elderly, but also keep their spirits up amid these difficult times.

In a heartwarming moment of respite from that anxiety, Kayleigh Jupp invited 80-year-old Jack Dodsley up for a dance. ‘His face lit up and his smile was so big,’ she said.

Jack Dodsley, 79, with a carer in PPE at Newfield Nursing Home, Sheffield SWNS

The 27-year-old is one of many staff members who’s returned to work after battling the virus. Not only does she love the residents and her job ‘to bits’, but Kayleigh feels a duty to be the family the residents don’t have around them at the moment.

Kayleigh told the Mirror:

The fact that I can make sure they are happy makes me feel grateful. I want my parents and grandparents to be looked after like this. It’s a joyous feeling going home and knowing I have made someone’s day that much better.

When she asked Jack, a retired thermal insulation engineer, if he fancied ‘a bit of a dance’, he was delighted. ‘He said he’d done everything bar salsa because his wife loved dancing. She died last year,’ Kayleigh added.

Jack, who has since returned home after surviving the virus, said: ‘I used to be a really good dancer with my wife Rita. We were very good at rock ‘n’ roll. She was beautiful. She died two weeks short of our 59 years.’

Explaining his experience with the virus, he added:

I wouldn’t have known. I just felt a bit off. The staff have been superb, they do a really special job. I can’t praise them enough. We should show them more appreciation. Our government were very very slow in reacting. I think they’ve let the carers down.

Like many others who are separated across the country, the residents are without visits from their family during lockdown. ‘It has been a scary, scary, time and the fact nobody can see their families is hard. You can only do it over a video call. I’ve seen ­residents upset because they can’t see their families,’ Kayleigh added.

However, in the meantime, Kayleigh is filling that role of family for those in her care. ‘It’s been tough losing ­residents. We remain ­professional but it is heartbreaking,’ she said.

Just recently, she helped comfort a man in his 70s with underlying conditions just before he died. His wife had other health conditions so it was too much of a risk to have her there too long, but the carers stepped in.

Kayleigh explained:

We all took it in turns, 24 hours a day. All the carers sat with him for three days because he was at the end of his life. We made sure he wasn’t alone. I wouldn’t want my family members to be alone.

Kayleigh is just one of hundreds, nay, thousands on the front line. Their kindness and compassion under unimaginable pressure is an inspiration to us all – if she and Jack can remain optimistic, so can we.