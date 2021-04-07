Mrs World Yanks Crown Off Mrs Sri Lanka’s Head In Furious Exchange

Channel Y/Colombo Gazette/YouTube

Shocking footage from the Mrs Sri Lanka contest that shows Mrs World yanking away Mrs Sri Lanka’s crown has gone viral.

On Sunday, April 4, beauty queen Pushpika De Silva, 31, was crowned Mrs Sri Lanka 2020/2021 onstage at the Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre, Colombo, with the glittering ceremony broadcast on national TV. However, her joy was shortlived.

The shining crown had barely been placed on Pushpika’s head when 2019 winner and current Mrs World, Caroline Jurie, ripped it clean away, apparently causing her fellow pageant queen an injury.

You can watch the soap opera-esque scene for yourself below:

Caroline, 29, told the shocked audience that she was adhering to a pageant rule that stipulated that contestants needed to be married and could not be divorced.

Claiming that Pushpika was in fact a divorcée, Caroline declared:

There is a rule that prevents women who have already been married and are divorced, so I am taking steps to make the crown go to second place.

In a dramatic motion that could have been taken from some chucked-out Miss Congeniality 3 script, Caroline plonked the crown on the head of the baffled runner-up, all while a tearful Pushpika dashed offstage.

In a Facebook post written after the theatrical fall-out, Pushpika stated that she wasn’t divorced, and that the competition organisers had already been made aware that she was a single mother.

She wrote:

Living separately and being divorced are two completely separate things.

Pushpika went on to claim that she had to go to hospital with a head injury following the incident, and that she will be taking legal action.

She added:

Finally, I say a true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown!!

Speaking at a press conference the following day, Pushpika said:

There are a lot of single mums like me today who are suffering in Sri Lanka. This crown is dedicated to those women, those single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone.

The organisers of the event have reportedly since apologised to Pushpika, and have confirmed that she is indeed the true winner of the pageant.

The national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, Chandimal Jayasinghe, told BBC News that Pushpika’s crown will be returned to her:

We are disappointed. It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organisation has already begun an investigation on the matter.

It’s understood that Caroline has now been questioned by police over this decidedly less-than-regal attempted ousting.