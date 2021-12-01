Mum Accidentally Lists Baby For Sale Saying She Needs It ‘Gone Today’

Lucy Battle/Facebook

A woman has been left red-faced after accidentally listing her baby for sale on Facebook, sparking a flood of jokes about the awkward error.

Lucy Battle, from Morley, near Leeds, was attempting to advertise a sofa she wanted to get rid of on a local Facebook group, but accidentally made the main image on the post a picture of her seven-month old son, Oscar.

The mistake was made even worse by the lack of context in the caption, which simply read ‘need gone today’.

Although clearly not what she’d intended, the post left several other members of the group in stitches, with many taking to the comments to let Battle know that her error had ‘made their day’, with others offering to exchange their own children for the adorable baby.

‘Can I swap for a teenager,’ one mum joked, with another asking, ‘How is he at washing up?’

The hilarious post was picked up by LeedsLive, which managed to reach Battle to get her thoughts on her mistake.

‘I just somehow managed to upload the wrong photo when I was choosing them from my camera roll and unfortunately it was of Oscar! I realised when everyone started commenting and messaging me and then I couldn’t delete it either,’ she said.

As it turned out, the post may have done its job, with Battle revealing, ‘One of the messages was someone actually enquiring about the sofa! But most of them were people making jokes about me giving away my son.’

Battle eventually decided to clear things up on the post, writing, ‘Thanks all for being nice though and understanding this was a genuine mistake. I don’t want to give away my child.’