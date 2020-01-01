Mum Accidentally Records Herself Instead Of Daughter’s Marriage Proposal

KOB4

A proposal – whether you are the proposer or the proposee – is probably going to be one of the most memorable few seconds of your life. And it makes sense that you’d want to capture it on camera.

However, it’s best to think carefully before picking someone out to immortalise that all-important – and hopefully joyous – one knee descent.

This is a lesson Albuquerque man Benjamin Steele Bacon learned the hard yet hilarious way after he asked his mother-in-law-to-be to film his romantic, penguin-themed proposal.

Benjamin had been with girlfriend Amber Griego for three years, and decided it was time to pop the question. And he had all the very best intentions with his deeply personal proposal, setting the scene at Albuquerque Biopark’s penguin exhibit.

Benjamin told KOB4:

Penguins, between me and Amber, are kind of a thing so I figured so why not just do it at the penguin exhibit.

Amber’s mum Susan Griego was tasked with filming the big moment. However, a series of technical difficulties meant the video ended up being just a beaming selfie of Susan’s face.

Speaking with KOB4, Susan explained:

My camera phone wasn’t working well enough so I said ‘Let me have your phone Amber and I’ll take some film’. I couldn’t figure out how to work it and I’m taking a selfie of myself and I realize I’m filming myself instead of them and I’m laughing and we’re all laughing and I guess I’m not very good at photography.

According to Benjamin, the techy difficulties started before Susan even had chance to pick up the camera phone, with the lighting being less than ideal for a loved-up vid.

Fortunately, the happy couple enjoyed the sense of daftness Susan’s absolute mare brought to the otherwise perfect moment.

Amber told KOB4:

People have asked about it. I feel like that’s kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random. It’s the perfect start to this.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the bride and groom to be haven’t requested Susan’s help when it comes to the wedding photography. However, no doubt this story will make for excellent fodder when it comes to the Best Man’s speech.

Many, many congratulations to Benjamin and Amber, and of course to Susan who looked positively thrilled in her accidental yet utterly brilliant selfie. Just no-one leave her in charge of the rings…

