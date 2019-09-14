Mum Accidentally Sends Benidorm Sex Show Picture To Under 7s Footie Team Chat

Pixabay

A mum partying on holiday in Spain accidentally sent a picture of a live Benidorm sex show to an under-7’s football team chat.

Samantha, 37, was on a night out with friends when she decided to share the x-rated photo at approximately 1:15am with a group of her mates on WhatsApp.

The 37-year-old didn’t realise until the next morning that she had actually sent the picture to the under-7’s group chat, when she woke up to a series of messages from her confused husband.

Pixabay

Responding to the picture from their home in Rothwell, Leeds, Samantha’s husband James asked her to delete the image.

He wrote:

We all know that you are in Benidorm Sam, but I don’t think these pictures are appropriate for an under 7s football team group. Wrong group perhaps? Please can you delete them?

Immediately realising her mistake, Samantha apologised to the group, writing: ‘I’m so sorry everyone obviously the wrong group. I have deleted the pictures but you will probably need to do it as well’.

Pixabay

As reported by The Sun, this deleting process didn’t quite go to plan as another member of the group took a screenshot first and posted it on social media, where it quickly went viral.

A source close to the group told the publication:

[Samantha] was absolutely mortified when she realised what had happened. Anyone who gets up after a heavy night out in Benidorm might be apprehensive about what happened the night before — and her fears were realised when she saw the message asking her to delete the photos. She deleted them straightaway but not before someone else in the group took a screenshot which inevitably found its way on to social media. Sam couldn’t be more embarrassed.

An investigation by the Mirror earlier this year found that sex shows and prostitution are all readily available in the party town.

Cabaret shows – all of which are free to watch – revolve around different clubs on the strip throughout the course of the night.

Although there is a large variety to choose from, popular bars such as Chaplins and The Red Lion stay open until the early hours of the morning entertaining tourists.

It’s not known what the picture Samantha sent to the group contained, however the Mirror found certain shows involved strippers performing full-blown sex acts in full view of the audience.

