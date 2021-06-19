Mum Accuses Theme Park Of ‘Segregation’ Over Mask Rules

PA/thorpeparkofficial/instagram

A Brighton mum has been criticised after accusing Thorpe Park of ‘segregation’ with its face mask rules on rides.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, theme parks are able to open with social distancing measures in place, as well as continued use of face masks where possible unless you’re officially exempt.

Natasha (@Natashadsays) recently complained about Thorpe Park on Twitter, taking issue with her mask-exempt 18-year-old son being asked to sit at the back of the rides. It’s since snowballed into problematic comparisons to segregation, Rosa Parks and Black oppression.

‘Segregation of non masked at @THORPEPARK disgusting SHAME ON YOU,’ she wrote, after tweeting a photo of an ear loop mask.

The Thorpe Park account has since responded. ‘In line with our ride restrictions, all our guests who are mask exempt are required to sit in the row farthest to the back to reduce the risk of air transmission aboard our attractions,’ it explained.

Among the critical responses of the complaint, one user wrote: ‘As if people get outraged by this. Do I particularly want to wear a mask? No. But just suck it up for a couple more months! And if you’re mask exempt and sitting at the back of a ride versus the front is one of your biggest complaints in life, count yourself lucky.’

Author Natalie Rowe honed in on Natasha’s comparisons to racial segregation, writing: ‘Dear @THORPEPARK just ban @Natashadsays from ever using your facilities. Her using Black oppression for her nonsense is disgraceful.’

Several others have commented how segregation was based on nothing but racism, while mask mandates on rides (and measures like those who are exempt sitting at the back) are designed to protect the health of one and all.

‘You cannot compare the segregation of people of colour with those who can’t/won’t wear masks in the middle of a pandemic. That is so unbelievably wrong and disturbing,’ one wrote.