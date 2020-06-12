Mum And Daughter Graduate From Medical School To Start Careers As Doctors Together In Louisiana State University Health System Adrienne Battistella

A mother and daughter who attended the same medical school at the same time have now graduated and will begin their careers together as doctors.

Dr. Cynthia Kudji Sylvester, 49, and Dr. Jasmine Kudji made headlines earlier this year for becoming the first mother-daughter duo to attend medical school at the same time and match at the same hospital system.

The pair will now start their careers together as medical residents in the Louisiana State University Health System; Dr. Kudji Sylvester will be a family medicine resident at LSU Health Lafayette, while Dr. Kudji will be one of 11 incoming surgical residents at LSU Health New Orleans.

For Cynthia, it’s been 27 years in the making, with the proud mum having always wanted to be a physician. Her family moved from Ghana to the US when she was just two years old, and she was inspired to become a doctor during a trip back to West Africa with her family.

While visiting, a young girl approached Cynthia and her mother, asking them to help her sick child. ‘Seeing that disparity really, it shook me, you know, and it made me want to do something about it,’ she told USA Today.

However, she had to put her dream of becoming a doctor on hold at the age of 22 when she became pregnant with her daughter. Instead, she started out her career as a nursing assistant before becoming a registered nurse two years later.

‘I had to put my dream of being a physician on hold because I needed a job,’ Cynthia explained. ‘I needed to bring in an income. And so that’s where being a nurse came in.’ Years later in 2013, when Jasmine was in college, Cynthia enrolled at a medical school and the rest is history.

Jasmine grew up visiting her mum in hospitals and watching her work as a nursing assistant, something she says inspired her to become a doctor. ‘It’s just something that was always a part of my life… so much of it was just natural,’ she explained.

She started medical school in 2015, two years after her mother, with the pair supporting each other throughout their journeys. ‘The lines of motherhood really get blurred,’ Cynthia said. ‘She becomes my best friend, you know, she becomes my confidante, during the whole process.’

The newly qualified doctor explained:

The thing that’s difficult about medical school is that not everyone truly understands what you go through during those four to five years that you’re there. So having my mum be the person who does understand that was great. You’re just able to rely on each other throughout the entire process.

Since the first black woman earned a medical degree in the US in 1864, representation of black doctors hasn’t improved much, with Jasmine saying: ‘It’s honestly not very common… Female surgeons in general are just uncommon.’

She continued:

It’s not often that I see people that look like me in my field so that’s why it’s so important to us to make sure that we do show our faces and spread our story. When you’re young and you don’t see someone that looks like you doing something that you want to do, when you see other people doing it, you kind of start to think well, maybe these people are inherently somehow better than me. And so, that’s why I think representation matters. It shows young people or even older people that, no, there’s nothing inherently wrong with you, you’re not less intelligent or less capable. You know, you can do it too.

In order to give young black girls and women an insight into their lives, the duo are now sharing their personal experiences online in the form of a blog called The MD Life – where they explain how to apply to medical school, among other things.

Both mother and daughter will start their residencies on July 1, with Cynthia based in Lafayette, Louisiana, for three years and Jasmine’s surgical rotation – which will last five years – requiring her to travel between Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans.

We wish the very best to both doctors embarking on their new journey.