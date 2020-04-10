Mum And Daughter Suffer Horrific Burns In Fireball Gas Grill Explosion

Warning: Contains Graphic Images

Despite their prohibition in Australia, a mum and daughter were engulfed in a fireball at the hands of a portable gas grill just last year and now they’re calling for a worldwide ban.

In April 2019, a standard BBQ at a friend’s house in Perth went horrifically haywire for Kate Collins and her five-year-old daughter Eva, their lives were changed in an instant.

Left with agonising second- and third-degree burns, the pair have endured an ‘ intense, long and painful’ recovery. In the fallout of such a nightmare, they’re urging anyone with banned grills to dispose of them immediately.

It all went wrong when Kate’s friend tried to refill an ethanol burner into her gas grill. However, the liquid ignited as she filled it, creating an explosion which covered the mother and daughter.

The 40-year-old explained:

We were at a BBQ at a friend’s place. As she was refilling the gas grill, the liquid caught alight and travelled back into the bottle which exploded in a liquid fireball. My five-year-old old daughter and I sustained extensive second- and third-degree burns of mixed and partial thickness. Eva had burns covering 20% of her total body surface area and I had burns covering 15% mine. Both my legs, face and hands were burned while Eva’s abdomen, chest, left arm and face were burned.

They were quickly rushed to hospital in ambulances, with Eva being sent to Perth Children’s Hospital while Kate was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital at the state’s burns unit. The mum-of-one was in hospital or 22 days, while Eva had to stay for 33. Due to the injuries, she’s even been left with a scar in the shape of a heart.

Kate added: ‘I didn’t get to see [Eva] until day 11 after the accident. My husband was with her the whole time. The recovery has been intense, long and painful, both physically and mentally. After multiple grafting surgeries, we are both now having laser surgeries to approve the appearance and function of our scars.’

The Australian government cracked down on portable ethanol burners back in 2016, off the back of surging domestic injuries. However, while the ban saw plenty removed from store shelves across all regions, deregulated grills are still used in homes even today.

Kate, urging people to throw them away, said:

Unfortunately, they’re still distributed all over the world. I would urge anyone that has one to return it to the place of purchase or dispose of it. If we can stop just one more family from experiencing the nightmare we’ve been through, it will have been worth it.

Since October 15, 2017, new mandatory safety standards were put in place regarding ethanol burners – meaning it’s illegal for suppliers to sell grills which do not comply. They’re also popular in the form of home interior decoration, particularly in fireplaces.

For advice on how to properly use a portable ethanol gas grill, please adhere strictly to the manufacturer’s instructions and read the Queensland government’s official guidelines here.