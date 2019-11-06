Mum Asks If She Can Feed ‘Extremely Fussy’ One-Year-Old Pizza For Breakfast

Julia Stronach/Facebook

A mum has divided opinion after asking other parents whether she should feed her ‘extremely fussy’ one-year-old pizza for breakfast.

The idea wouldn’t be very shocking if you were a student recovering from Fresher’s Week, when your first meal of the day doesn’t come until about 2pm, but the very idea of someone having the cheesy treat for breakfast caused controversy on Facebook when mum Julia Stronach pitched it.

Stronach took to social media to seek advice from other parents, explaining she was open to accepting reasons for why she shouldn’t hand over the pizza, but at the same time explaining she didn’t want to say ‘no’ just for the sake of it.

Pixabay

The mum compared the dish to a hotel breakfast, writing:

Is there any reason why I shouldn’t give my 22-month-old pizza for breakfast if that’s what she’s asked for? I know it isn’t a ‘conventional’ or normal breakfast but if we were at a hotel buffet type breakfast and she picked up some toast, a grilled tomato and slices of cheese, that would be classed as normal and acceptable. So what difference does it make in pizza format? That’s all a plain pizza is – bread, tomatoes and cheese. I’m totally open to any suggestions as to why not. I just don’t want to be saying no for the sake of it. She’s an extremely fussy eater and to be asking for anything is progress to me!

Julia Stronach/Facebook

While there is a glaring issue with this post – the child is nearly two, there’s no need to give her age in months is there? – personally I think Stronach has made a good argument. Though pizza usually uses tomato puree instead of fresh tomatoes, the basic ingredients are dough, tomato and cheese.

Separately, the elements are all definitely breakfast-worthy, so there’s nothing particularly horrific about having pizza for breakfast.

Of course, the main focus of the post is Stronach questioning whether to give pizza to her (almost two-YEARS-old) child – a move which could be the start of an unhealthy habit.

Pixabay

If the little girl gets pizza once, she might demand it all the time and Stronach might find it hard to back out of the whole pizza-for-breakfast situation.

On the other hand, the child needs to eat, and if she’s as fussy as the mum says she is then it would be better to have pizza than nothing at all.

A number of mothers supported Stronach’s views, saying certain breakfast foods are ‘social constructs’, arguing society has created the impression we should have toast or cereal to start the day.

Julia Stronach/Facebook

Some were less keen on the idea, with a few pointing out pizza isn’t the healthiest way to start the day, though they admitted it wouldn’t be too bad if it was homemade.

Julia Stronach/Facebook

While there were mixed reactions to the post, the general consensus seemed to be in favour of the breakfast pizza – a decision I can definitely get behind.

In fact, if you’re against the idea I think you’re the weird one.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]