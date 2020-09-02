Mum Blacklisted After Stepping Onto Plane Wing Because She Was ‘Too Hot’
A woman has been blacklisted from flying after she stepped out of an aircraft and climbed onto the wing to ‘cool off’ when she was too hot.
The woman is said to have opened the emergency exit and walked onto the plane’s wing moments after the Ukraine International Airlines flight landed at Kiev from Turkey.
Witnesses say she climbed onto the wing of the Boeing 737-86N to ‘get some air’, after reporting that she felt ‘too hot’ following the flight from Antalya.
A bizarre clip shows the mother-of-two clambering on the wing, before making her way back into the aircraft:
It turns out that the woman didn’t even have long to wait, because by the time she climbed back into the plane almost everyone else had already gotten off.
Another holidaymaker who had been on the same flight recalled:
The aircraft landed and almost all the passengers got off.
She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out.
By that time her two children were outside the plane and standing right next to me. They were surprised, saying, ‘That’s our mum!’
Unsurprisingly, the woman’s bizarre behaviour prompted the pilot to call for an ambulance, police and border guards.
The woman told officers she had been ‘too hot’ on the aircraft, and was taken for tests to see whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs; however, they found no traces.
She had been travelling with her husband and their two kids for a family holiday before the start of the new school term.
Ukraine International Airlines has since confirmed the incident in a statement:
A passenger of flight PS6212 Antalya-Kyiv illegally opened the emergency exit of the plane after it stopped near gate 11 of terminal D and went on to its wing.
The passenger was flying on a charter vacation with her husband and children.
The chief pilot immediately summoned the aviation security, border service, police and medical centre of Boryspil Airport.
It added:
The passenger was blacklisted for gross violation of aviation safety rules and behaviour on board.
The company accused her of setting a bad ‘parental example’ and demanded that she be fined ‘an exceptionally high financial penalty’.
