Mum Comforts Daughter Suffering Separation Anxiety With ‘Hug Buttonâ€™

A mum has shared the innovative â€˜hug buttonâ€™ idea she uses to comfort her young daughter who suffers with separation anxiety.Â
Melissa Conlan, from Wymondham, Norfolk, took to Facebook to tell people about the heartwarming strategy sheâ€™d heard other parents were using to help their kids.
The mum shared a picture of a love heart drawn onto the palm of her hand; a symbol sheâ€™d told her daughter Elsie was a â€˜hug buttonâ€™. As the young girl prepared to go back to school after summer, Melissa thought the tactic would be worth trying in an attempt to comfort her daughter.
She wrote on Facebook:
Elsie has always suffered with a bit of separation anxiety when going to school and itâ€™s always worse after a holiday.
She was fretting about going to school so I thought what have I got to lose. I drew this on my hand and one on hers.
Melissa told her daughter the button could be â€˜chargedâ€™ through holding hands, so the mother and daughter did just that as they walked to school. By the time they arrived, Melissa assured her daughter the â€˜hug buttonâ€™ was fully charged and could then be used as a way to have a hug even though the pair werenâ€™t together.
Posted by Melissa Conlon onÂ Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Her post continued:
We walked to school holding hands to charge them up and all the way she asked â€˜is it charged yet?â€™
When we reached her class I told her they were fully charged and to press it whenever she missed me and it would give her a magic hug from me and vice versa.
The technique seemed to do the trick, as Elsie happily went into school â€˜with no tears, just a kiss and a smileâ€™.
Though they spent the day apart, the mother and daughter clearly shared a connection throughout the day, as after school Melissa revealed sheâ€™d pressed her button 10 times, to which her daughter smiled and responded â€˜same as meâ€™.
Melissa shared her story with the hopes of helping other children who suffer with separation anxiety and added â€˜whoever came up with this idea you are a geniusâ€™.
Her post has since received thousands of comments from pleased parents describing the idea as â€˜adorableâ€™ and â€˜beautifulâ€™, with many saying theyâ€™re going to try the â€˜hug buttonâ€™ strategy for themselves.
Itâ€™s truly a lovely idea.
