Mum Cuts Off Child’s Hair ‘Out Of Spite’ After Dad Styles It Without Permission
A mum from Alabama is facing widespread criticism after an alarming video emerged of her cutting her daughter’s braids off.
In the video, the mum can be heard venting her anger after the young child was taken by her father to have her braids done by someone else.
‘I don’t care! I told you stop playing with me! I don’t care, I do my own daughter hair,’ she shouts, while taking a pair of scissors to the crying girl’s hair.
You can watch the distressing clip here:
According to MadameNoire, the worrying incident came after the little girl’s dad took her and her siblings on a surprise trip to get their hair done because they don’t spend much time together.
Sharing the video on Facebook, the father wrote:
I snuck up on my kids at daycare cause dey momma jayla don’t let me see dem an I took my boys to get dey hair cut an got my bby girl hair did look wat her momma do just cause I got my bby hair did.
I’m gucci but my bby hurt but females talk about dead beats dis why sum [N-words] say f*ck dat sh*t an I remind u she also smushed her bday cake on her bday last year [sic].
Unsurprisingly, people on social media were quick to condemn the mother’s actions, with many people pointing out how upset the little girl appeared throughout the entire ordeal.
‘This is so sad and evil,’ one woman wrote, sharing the video on Twitter. ‘She really cut this baby hair out of spite.’
Others were quick to insist that although they ‘despise’ their ‘baby daddy’, they would never hurt or upset their kids to ‘spite him’.
‘I always say love your kids more than you hate you,’ another added.
Despite the outrage, the mother is said to be standing by her actions. As per the Daily Dot, she said in an Instagram live that although she likes the style, the braids were ‘too tight.’
She said:
It was too tight. My baby hair, her skin meat was puffing up between the braids and everything. It was pretty, but it was too tight, and I don’t even braid her hair that tight.
In a further Facebook post she went on to ridicule her daughter’s father, while still demanding that no one should be allowed touch their child’s hair.
‘I don’t need no hoe putting they hands in my daughter hair when I’m a braider myself & just now getting my guh hair to grow!!! This f*ck [N-word] know I even said the Africans can’t get in her head cause they braid too mutha f–kin tight & guh hair was tight as f–k damn right I cut it out, [sic]’ she wrote.
