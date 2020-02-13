Mum Cuts Off Child’s Hair ‘Out Of Spite’ After Dad Styles It Without Permission

I snuck up on my kids at daycare cause dey momma jayla don’t let me see dem an I took my boys to get dey hair cut an got my bby girl hair did look wat her momma do just cause I got my bby hair did.

I’m gucci but my bby hurt but females talk about dead beats dis why sum [N-words] say f*ck dat sh*t an I remind u she also smushed her bday cake on her bday last year [sic].