Mum Discovers She Has Two Vaginas During Routine Ultrasound Scan

I became pregnant for the first time in October 2017. My husband and I hadn’t particularly been trying to conceive, but we had stopped actively trying not to.

We announced the pregnancy to my family as a Christmas present on December 23. Late that same night, I began bleeding.

First thing the next morning, we went into Urgent Care, where it was confirmed that I had had a missed miscarriage – I was supposed to be about ten weeks along, but the baby had stopped developing at around six weeks.

The doctor there also informed me that the ultrasound showed that I had two uteruses and two cervixes.

He was a little baffled, as he had never seen a patient with anatomy like mine before, so there wasn’t really anything he could tell me about it.

A little over a month later, I went for a check-up, and the gynaecologist there noticed that I also have a full vaginal septum that divides my vagina into two sections; essentially, I also have two vaginas.