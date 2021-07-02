Mum Finds ‘Dangerous’ Drugs Inside Child’s Happy Meal From McDonald’s

PA Images/Shirlee Marchesseault

A mum has said her ‘blood was boiling’ after discovering drugs inside her child’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.

Packets of Suboxone were found inside the child’s meal, a type of drug used to chemically decrease the severity of withdrawal symptoms and help ease a person’s dependence on opioids.

Alabama-based mother, Shirlee Marchesseault, had purchased the meal from a McDonald’s drive-through in Auburn.

Speaking about the concerning discovery, Marchesseault told CBS 13, ‘It was a pen and four packets of Suboxone. The Suboxone was, like, on the bottom of the box. You could see the white packets sticking out.’

She continued:

My blood was boiling. I didn’t even know what to do at that point, so I called the police. I’m just wondering like, ‘How often does this happen?’ It shouldn’t be in the hands of any child. It’s dangerous.

By the time Marchesseault had noticed the drugs, her son had already eaten most of his meal. She had put her hand inside the box to try and locate the toy that comes with Happy Meals.

After calling the police, she went back to the McDonald’s where she’d purchased the food to meet a police officer to give a statement.

The owner/operator of the McDonald’s, Taylor Goble, has since given a comment stating that the company takes the situation seriously, ‘The police were able to substantiate this was an unfortunate mistake. We take this situation seriously and have updated procedures in our restaurant to help prevent this from happening again.’

While Marchesseault’s son fortunately didn’t ingest the drugs, she expressed concerns that another child may have done so and wants to make sure that ‘this doesn’t get into anybody else’s child’s hands’.

Apparently, local police are now working with McDonald’s to try to determine where the packets of Suboxone came from.

Last year, another parent raised the alarm about food their child had been given by McDonald’s after finding a face mask inside a chicken nugget. Laura Arber’s daughter had begun choking on the chicken nugget, which led to her making the gruesome discovery.

She said at the time, ‘I didn’t even think it could be the chicken nugget but looked over at the box and all you could see was this blue coming out of another chicken nugget in the box of 20. And the mask is cooked into it, like a part of the mixture and it’s clearly a mask. You can see the seam and how solid it is in there.’

McDonald’s later apologised for the incident.