Mum Forced To Shave Head After Attacker Stuck Glue-Filled Hat On Her

A mum-of-one has been forced to shave her head after a random man stuck a hat filled with glue onto her head, causing her to get second-degree burns.

Marcela Tascon was at her home in Valencia, Spain, when she opened her front door to a stranger, who forced the hat filled with the corrosive substance on her head.

The 31-year-old went to hospital, where doctors had no choice but to shave her head in order to remove the glue and treat the burns.

The stranger had buzzed her apartment doorbell at around 9am, claiming he had a present for her. Having seen that the man was holding a bouquet of flowers in his hand, Marcela buzzed him into her building.

Recalling the terrifying incident, she said:

Once at the door of my house, and in front of my eight-year-old son, he threw the flowers at my feet, called me a ‘son of a b*tch’, and pulled the hat over my head. He ran away, my son was shouting, very scared, and I rushed to the bathroom to clean up my head and asked my son to call the police or friends.

After arriving at the hospital, Marcela, who is originally from Colombia, had to be treated for second-degree burns caused by the glue and ‘abrasive substances’ used in the attack.

She said her doctor informed her that these kind of attacks are common in Colombia, where it is called ‘doing the shampoo’.

‘It is commonly ordered by jealous wives after finding out their husbands had cheated on them or because they envy the other women,’ she explained.

Marcela owns a beauty clinic located in the same building as her house, and she says she has received a number of suspicious calls from an anonymous woman with a Colombian accent.

She said the woman called a month ago, asking to make an appointment at her beauty salon and requesting to know the location.

‘Two weeks later, I saw a suspicious man in my building holding a mobile phone and I asked neighbours if they were expecting a visitor,’ she said.

Marcela then received a call from a woman, who she believes to the same one, asking if she could come to the salon for a treatment, just moments before the man arrived at her door.

She believes the man was sent to attack her, however police investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made so far.