Mum Gives Birth To Twins Two Days Apart After Her Labour ‘Stopped’
A mum gave birth to twins two days apart after her labour ‘stopped’ following the birth of the first baby.
First-time mum Joanne Reilly, 32, was shocked when her water broke at just 24 weeks, but was left even more surprised to only deliver one baby at first.
After Dylan was born on January 10 last year, weighing a tiny 1lb 10oz, medics hoped Joanna would be able to carry baby number two another 15 weeks to make it full term.
However, just 48 hours later, Joanne, a police officer from Swinton, UK, welcomed Oscar into the world weighing just 2lb.
Speaking about the surprise arrival of Dylan, Joanne said:
I had a lovely pregnancy and I was enjoying every second as everything was running smoothly with no cravings and barely any sickness.
I had a scan a week before my waters broke and everything was fine so I was very confused and panicked when my waters had broke at 24 weeks and five days. I went straight to St. Mary’s Hospital with my partner Anthony and a few hours later – I was in labour.
When Dylan was born, he had to be resuscitated for 30 minutes.
Joanne continued:
We almost lost him which was very traumatic. It was so strange as I was focusing on him but also bracing myself to push again but hours passed and nothing happened.
Time passed but nothing happened and the doctor said I have to stay on strict bed rest to try and keep the other baby in for as long as possible. I was shocked as I didn’t know know that was possible. In a way, I just wanted Oscar to come too as it felt weird having one but not the other.
Despite there being two days between the twins, Oscar had no major complications and was taken off the ventilator before his older brother. Joanne wasn’t able to hold her sons until they were 2 weeks old, and described them as ‘delicate and poorly’.
Oscar and Dylan were kept apart for the first few months of their lives and weren’t put into the same cot until they were three months old. While Joanne was concerned the time apart would affect their sibling bond, 19 months on the two boys are inseparable and doing better than ever.
Joanne said, ‘I had nothing to worry about in terms of their bond as they are very much aware that they are twins – they can’t settle without one another. If one leaves the room, then the other will cry. They also love to annoy one another.’
