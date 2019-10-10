Mum Gives Daughter Phone To Play With Then £350 Sofa Turns Up At Her House

NBC 7 San Diego

Kids these days, with their phones and their social media games and their snap tok insta vibes.

Turns out, all they really want is a nice sofa to sit on.

At least, that’s what a two-year-old from San Diego wanted when she finally got hold of her mum’s phone, and with it the Amazon app and the all-too-powerful ‘buy now with one click’ button.

Check it out:

In a bid to appease her daughter Rayna, mum-of-two Isabella McNeil handed the toddler her phone after she’d been asking to play with it.

Earlier in the day, Isabella had been browsing for new sofas on the Amazon app, but hadn’t made any decisions on getting one just yet.

However, a few days later it turned out Rayna had made the decision for her, as a huge $430 (£350) sofa turned up at her house, thanks to Rayna’s trigger-happy clicking fingers on the Amazon app, which Isabella had accidentally left open on the phone.

Isabella didn’t realise until she was at work, when she got a notification saying ‘Your couch has shipped.’

Isabella soon connected the dots, and realised her cheeky daughter must’ve somehow hit the ‘buy now with one click’ button on the shopping app.

She told NBC 7 San Diego:

Lesson learned. Now I know it’s really dangerous and [I need] to make sure the Amazon app is closed before my daughter takes the phone. It’s just so easy.

The concerned mum then tried to cancel the order, but soon found out it was too late, as the couch was swiftly delivered to her front door.

According to Isabella, when she enquired about getting a refund and returning the furniture, she was told she would have had to pay a $79 restocking fee and another $100 to ship it back to Amazon.

As the costs mounted up, Isabella realised she could make more of her money back by listing the sofa on on places like OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Listing the couch online, Isabella wrote:

Brand new in box. Ordered it by mistake, my toddler actually did…darn buy with 1 click on Amazon. Anyway, it’s more of a hassle to ship back, so I’ll take a loss.

Isabella said she’s already had some interest in the couch, but is holding out for an offer as close to the original price as possible.

In the meantime, she’s managed to see the funny side, saying: ‘Make sure all of the apps are closed, make sure your passwords are fingerprint-locked, make sure they don’t know your number password, because kids are a lot smarter than we think.’

