Mum 'Gobsmacked' To Find Her Baby Playing With 'Ghost Of Dead Neighbour' Kennedy News and Media

A mum was left ‘gobsmacked’ after she found her baby girl playing with the ghost of her dead neighbour, she claims.

Advert

Georgia Hooson, 20, started filming daughter Iris May Hooson when she saw her talking away to nothing in particular, despite having her back turned to her mum.

What she then saw on the video shocked her, as just where Iris was gazing was a speck of white light – or an ‘orb’ – flying in mid-air.

You can watch the spooky footage below:

Advert

A second video filmed an hour later shows the little girl looking into thin air again, before falling down in her crib as a second ‘orb’ appears to fly towards the camera in the same spot.

Georgia, from Wrexham, Wales, said she ‘immediately’ thought the white light was a spirit as Iris May kept doing a ‘weird motion’ with her head. ‘She kept shaking her head, so I was videoing it,’ she explained.

Not only was the young girl shaking her head, but she was talking as well. Confused, the mum got her phone out immediately to film the whole thing, and it was at this point she noticed the orb. She said: ‘I was gobsmacked. I didn’t know what to think.’

She continued:

It took a while, but she fell and you just see this orb circling and coming out. It is just crazy. I only recorded her to see if it would happen again and it did. That was about an hour later.

Mum sees daughter talking to ghost Kennedy News and Media

The 20-year-old mum had been left heartbroken when her next door neighbour and family friend died suddenly six years ago, and believes Iris May was talking to his ghost.

After being advised by a psychic to show her daughter a photograph of her neighbour, Georgia claims the little girl ‘got really excited and started clapping her hands and everything’.

Advert

Georgia explained:

She doesn’t normally do that with strangers. She’ll just scream. But she was really excited to see the pictures… I immediately thought it was him coming to say hello to my daughter. It doesn’t worry me in the slightest. I just think he’s come to say hello, probably.

Mum sees daughter talking to ghost Kennedy News and Media

The mum-of-one, who believes in ghosts, claims others who have seen the video have said they feel the presence of a man in the room who was ‘happy to see [her] and hear [her] voice’. However, others were more sceptical and claimed the ‘orb’ was just a particle of dust caught on camera.

Georgia said:

I posted it online to see what people thought about it… It was just different opinions on it. I do believe in the spirit world. I believe all the people who I’ve loved and lost I have met in spirit form.

Although she says there are moments where she wishes her neighbour could have met Iris May, and she ‘thinks about it a lot’, it feels ‘good’ to know she was ‘communicating with whatever it was’.

daughter plays with ghost of dead neighbour 1 Kennedy News and Media

Ghost? Orb? Dust particle? The reflection of something in the room? Spooky.