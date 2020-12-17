unilad
Mum Has Perfect Response To Family Holding ‘Meeting’ About Son Being Gay

by : Emily Brown on : 17 Dec 2020 15:31
Mum Has Perfect Response To Family's 'Meeting' About Son Being GayMum Has Perfect Response To Family's 'Meeting' About Son Being GayCydneyRay Prescott/YouTube

A mother was praised online after expertly shutting down a family ‘meeting’ about her son’s sexual preferences. 

Cydney Prescott was enjoying the Christmas season last year when he learned some of his extended family members had gathered to discuss the fact that he’s gay.

It’s unclear exactly what the family hoped to gain from this meeting, but thankfully they were never given the chance to play out the situation, as Cydney’s mum quickly put a stop to it.

Mum shut down family meeting about her son being gayMum shut down family meeting about her son being gayCydneyRay Prescott/YouTube

Cydney shared his story on Twitter, where he explained his mum ‘cleared the MF’n room’ after she learned what her family were trying to do. According to Cydney, his mum said she ‘didn’t give a f*ck’ about how they felt about her son, stressing, ‘He’s mine’.

She continued, ‘If you don’t want to deal with him, f*ck you cuz you dont have to, BUT I KNOW, none of you will have sh*t to say to me about it!’

Cydney’s tweet was met with a wealth of praise from social media users, racking up more than 31, 000 retweets and 278,000 likes. One Twitter user described Cydney’s mom as ‘the realest’, while another dubbed her ‘a true queen’.

One comment read:

Mom skills: Legendary. I’m glad your mom is supportive and fierce! Thank you for sharing and bringing her energy here. A lot of people need that kind of love to be protected from their own families and it’s so good to see her shine.

Cydney responded to his fans to explain that the ‘meeting’ had happened ‘years ago’, but his mother only told him about it last year.

After the tweet went viral, Cydney started a YouTube channel in which he posted a video with his mum to shed some more light on the family ‘meeting’.

His mum clarified that it was a ‘discussion’ among family members, adding, ‘But still, you can’t come at me about my children’.

Mum shut down family meeting about son being gayMum shut down family meeting about son being gayCydneyRay Prescott/YouTube

She continued:

It doesn’t matter what they are or who they are or what they do, they’re still mine and I’m gonna love them. If you don’t want to accept it, move the f*ck on.

They’re mine, and I’m gonna love them and I’m gonna back them up.

The proud mother went on to express her appreciation for the positive reaction Twitter users had to her response, saying she was ‘so moved’ by the comments and that she’d asked Cydney to screenshot what people were saying about her.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact the LGBT Foundation on 0345 3 30 30 30, 10am–6pm Monday to Friday, or email [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Life, Christmas, family, gay, LGBTQ+, Now

