Bolton Mum Left Crying As ‘Bargain’ Veneers Too Big For Her Mouth
A mother-of-one who longed for a Hollywood smile without the celebrity price tag was left grinning for all the wrong reasons after treating herself to a set of cheap clip-in veneers.
Sara Hamilton, 30, has type one diabetes, leading to tooth damage which has made her feel self-conscious about her teeth. Looking to boost her confidence, Sara decided to have a snoop online to see if she could get a set of sparklers without breaking the bank.
Sara, from Bolton, Great Manchester, was initially delighted when she came across this ‘bargain’ clip, but was left in helpless hysterics after the humongous pearly-whites actually arrived at her home.
Although housewife Sara had questioned the quality of the thrift-friendly veneers before snapping them up, she was persuaded to give them a go after reading through some reassuring ‘good reviews’.
However, after receiving her cheap and cheerful purchase, Sara was ‘crying with laughter’, with the clip-in teeth being so enormous that she couldn’t even close her mouth.
Dental veneers are mainly used to alter the shape and arrangement of a person’s teeth while correcting damaged or discoloured teeth.
According to a 2018 article written by Dr David Bloom for TopDoctors.com, dental veneers usually cost somewhere in ‘the region of about £1000 per tooth’:
This reflects the skill of the dentist in providing an accurate diagnosis that will allow the correct treatment plan wax-up to be undertaken. This should also allow for minimal tooth preparation as it is easier and quicker to cut away tooth than to plan for minimal tooth preparation.
It also allows for a master ceramist to fabricate the porcelain exactly as the dentist has created them from the initial diagnostic wax-up and from any shape modification done on the temporary trial smile.
While veneers can be made using plastic materials, according to Dr Bloom this can prove to be challenging. Therefore, veneers will usually be made from porcelain, which is fabricated to achieve a natural look at a dental laboratory.
These porcelain veneers tend to have a longer lifespan than those made from plastic materials, and can last around 10 to 15 years as long as they have been bonded to enamel.
It’s not clear whether or not Sara intends to keep her new veneers for 15 years – or indeed whether they are made from fine porcelain – but judging by her amused reaction it does not look likely.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsTopDoctors
TopDoctors