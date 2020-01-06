Mum Livid As Woman With ‘Huge Hair’ Blocks Her View Of Frozen 2

I had to sit extremely uncomfortably just so I could see some of the film, so I was really annoyed that someone would wear their hair like that and not consider how it would affect the person sat behind them. It could have been a child sat in my seat and they wouldn’t have stood a chance of seeing any of the film at all.

She was really tall and I’m really short, which obviously couldn’t be helped, but her hairstyle was a choice and one that stopped me enjoying the film I was there to see with my two children. I think people just need to be more considerate towards others and not only care about how they look.

That’s why I complained – to make others aware that if you wear such a huge hairstyle to the pictures you’re likely to hinder someone’s view and that’s just not fair.