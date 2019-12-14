Mum Makes Different Life-Size Cardboard Cut-outs Of Herself To Stop Baby Crying

A resourceful mum has come up with the perfect way to stop her toddler from crying when she leaves the room.
As many parents know, some toddlers burst into tears the second their mums leave their sight, so it’s hardly surprising one woman decided to find a resolution to prevent the ear-piercing squeals from her one-year-old every time she left the room.
Twitter user @sato_nezi shared the genius hack he and his wife came up with to keep their son calm.
うちの1歳児、お母さんが視界から消えるとすぐ泣いちゃうので、大変。
その対策として「等身大パネルの母」を設置するとどうなるか実験してみた。
（つづく） pic.twitter.com/VOgy1619G0
— 佐藤ねじ🌲ブルーパドル (@sato_nezi) December 8, 2019
The couple had printed life-size cut-outs of the mum to place around their son to trick him into thinking his mum is actually there and keeping an eye on him.
He shared three photos showing the woman in two different positions. One of the cut-outs depicts the mum standing and looking down, appearing as though she is watching the child, while the other shows her kneeling down with her hands in her lap as she smiles warmly.
Absolutely genius.
Translated into English, he wrote:
It’s hard because my one-year-old, mum, cry as soon as she disappears from sight. As a countermeasure, I experimented with what would happen if I set up a ‘life-sized panel mother’.
The man also shared a video of his wife carefully positioning the cut-out in the child’s eyeline, before stepping out of the room without her son’s knowledge.
You can see the young boy continuing to play with his toys as if there is nothing amiss and his mother is still in the room.
結果、20分くらい気づかれず。これはたまには役立つかも…
このパネルは、ビッグダミー（スーパーとかにある巨大なパネル）など、販促物をつくってるリンクスさんにお願いして、「ビッグマミー」をつくってもらいました🙏https://t.co/zLfGDZpiPa pic.twitter.com/zp5qiyqoRq
— 佐藤ねじ🌲ブルーパドル (@sato_nezi) December 8, 2019
The dad went on to explain that thanks to the cut-outs, the mum was able to be away from the child for about 20 minutes at a time, and I’m assuming this means the child is in the care of his dad or other family members during this time.
He also shared the link to where they bought the genius cut-outs, explaining that they ordered the ‘Big Dummy’ to get their life-size cut-out of the ‘Big Mommy’.
I’ve honestly never felt so much respect for a parent trying to deceive their child, and it seems to work like a treat.
All I can think is, what will the child have to say when he grows up to realise he was duped by a piece of cardboard?
