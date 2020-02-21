Mum Makes History After Being Crowned OIdest Miss Germany Ever

My participation comes from full conviction and support of the concept change of Miss Germany. We women are no longer interested in striving for a conventional standard of beauty. My feeling of a ‘beautiful’ woman is the strength, character and authenticity that she exudes. She is experienced in ups and downs, trained by teachings and mistakes, joys and fears – a woman who uses her weaknesses as strengths.

As one of the oldest finalists of Miss Germany 2020, it is important to me to set an example that you can not only achieve success in life if you find a vocation at a young age. Unfortunately, in the ‘influencer’ age this woman seems to be the only focus. For me, a full life is adorned with risks and growth – always according to the motto of self-determination. This attitude helped me to find my authentic self, regardless of my sense of achievement.