Mum Makes History After Being Crowned OIdest Miss Germany Ever
A mum has made history after being crowned Miss Germany at the age of 35 – making her the oldest winner in the history of the competition.
Leonie von Hase beat 7,500 applicants to the crown all while juggling her own online business and being a mum to her three-year-old son.
She is also the oldest woman to compete in the contest since it began in 1927.
Leonie was said to have been chosen as the winner not only for her looks but also her intellect and life achievements too.
In a statement, she said how she wanted to be an example of how you can achieve success in life at any age.
Leonie went on to add that she had an array of jobs over a 15 year period from a waitress and a stylist, to a journalist and a creative director.
As per the Miss Germany website, the mum-of-one said:
My participation comes from full conviction and support of the concept change of Miss Germany. We women are no longer interested in striving for a conventional standard of beauty. My feeling of a ‘beautiful’ woman is the strength, character and authenticity that she exudes. She is experienced in ups and downs, trained by teachings and mistakes, joys and fears – a woman who uses her weaknesses as strengths.
As one of the oldest finalists of Miss Germany 2020, it is important to me to set an example that you can not only achieve success in life if you find a vocation at a young age. Unfortunately, in the ‘influencer’ age this woman seems to be the only focus. For me, a full life is adorned with risks and growth – always according to the motto of self-determination. This attitude helped me to find my authentic self, regardless of my sense of achievement.
Miss Germany 2020 was the first of the Miss Germany contests in its 93 year history to allow both married women and mothers to take part. They therefore extended the maximum age of participation by ten years to include women up to the age of 39.
Despite some pageants like Miss Germany being criticised in recent years, it’s evident they’re attempting to become more with the times and more inclusive by allowing older, married women and mums to take part.
As well as this, the competition also didn’t include a bikini contest and had all women judges for the first time.
Congrats to the Miss Germany contest for becoming more ‘woke’, and congrats to Leonie for winning.
