Mum Mistaken For Being Her 19-Year-Old Daughter’s Sister Gets Asked For ID
A 50-year-old mum who regularly gets mistaken for her young daughters’ sister says it’s ‘flattering’ that she still gets ID’d in shops – even if it is a little inconvenient at times.
Rajan Gill, from Coventry, says she gets asked to show her ID when she’s buying alcohol so much that she now has to make sure she’s carrying her driving licence at all times.
And it isn’t just cashiers who get her age wrong, with strangers often presuming she’s three decades younger than she actually is by asking if she’s sisters with her two daughters, 19-year-old Jasmine and 25-year-old Neelam.
The mum-of-three, who is a makeup artist, said that while she finds the attention flattering, it can be ’embarrassing’ for her children when they get caught up in it.
‘The girls are often embarrassed when someone asks if I am their sister but I think it is a massive compliment,’ Rajan said. ‘They are like, “here we go again” – but we do have a chuckle about it. I always feel flattered that people think I am the same age as them.’
Not only that, but strangers have even messaged Rajan on Instagram to tell her they can’t believe how old she is – especially when they realise she has two grown-up daughters.
On one occasion, Rajan was even asked for proof of age when she tried to buy spray paint for a radiator in a hardware store – something you have to be 16 or over to do.
She explained:
It is crazy that I still have to carry my ID as I never know when I will randomly be asked at a supermarket if I’ve popped in for a bottle of wine. It is a compliment but very awkward.
I think there is a huge pressure on the younger generation to look older than their age. Social media plays a big part on role models having fillers or wearing a lot of makeup which is why it can be confusing for cashiers.
I don’t feel 50 but society makes you think you shouldn’t dress a certain way or wear make up as you get older. But I just do whatever makes me happy.
Rajan, who has never had Botox, said there isn’t a secret to achieving her youthful looks, instead saying: ‘I guess I just have good genes.’
She said that while there are no remedies or a specific go-to that she can thank for her looks, she does ‘lead a healthy lifestyle, avoid fast food and take care of [her] skin by investing in an array of products’.
The mum-of-three also said she believes she doesn’t get wrinkles because she never sunbathes. ‘I will go in the pool and stuff on holiday but I will never lie in the sun for hours on end,’ she explained.
Rajan continued:
I will sit in the shade as the sun can age you. I swear by products that help your skin too, such as Bare Minerals, as it doesn’t clog up your pores.
And as for romance, Rajan’s husband Harpreet is ten years younger than her, something she said has ‘never’ been a problem, as people always assume he is older.
‘I was apprehensive about dating a younger man when I first met my husband but we just clicked,’ she explained. ‘He thought I was the same age as him and people always think I am the younger one so it hasn’t ever been a problem.’
I guess I’d better get investing in skincare products.
CreditsRajan Gill/Instagram
